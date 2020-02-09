Mountain Jam Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Grace Potter, Brandi Carlile, The Head And The Heart

Home News Peter Mann February 9th, 2020 - 12:09 AM

One of the largest annual eclectic array of rock music exhibited in New York, Mountain Jam festival, will celebrate its sixteenth anniversary this year, that will take place on May 29-31 at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts. The unique atmosphere that fans will flock to and bask in the lively festivities, was once the legendary home to where the original Woodstock festival took place. This year’s festival will feature an illustrious who’s who list of recording artists. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Mountain Jam’s 2020 headliners will “…include festival co-founder Warren Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule, Phish’s Trey Anastasio Band, and Brandi Carlile, and the lineup also includes Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, The Head and the Heart, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Margo Price, Yola, Hiss Golden Messenger, David Wax Museum, an 80th birthday celebration for the late Levon Helm of The Band (ft. The Midnight Ramble Band and ‘very special guests’) and more.”

Some of the artists featured in this year’s forthcoming Mountain Jam festivities will also cross paths, sharing a similar festival stage this summer as well. Country western singer/songwriter and prominent member of the all female outfit The Highwomen, Brandi Carlile, will also join Warren Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule this summer at the Virginia-based Lockn’ Festival. As previously reported here on Mxdwn, “The Lockn’ Festival in Arrington, Virginia has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges and Gov’t Mule, who are set to perform at Infinity Downs Farm from June 19th to the 21st. This festival will also honor and celebrate the 80th birthday of bass player and Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh, who is set top perform all three days of the festival.”

It is important to note that Monster Jam will have fans of the many talented musical acts be joined together to not only commemorate legendary artists of the rock genre, but also take in the rich history of being present at the once original iconic outdoor grounds of the famous Woodstock festival. As previously reported in the aforementioned Brooklyn Vegan article, Monster Jam founder Gary Chetkof stresses this fact and details the all-encompassing experience of Monster Jam, when he says:

“We are thrilled to welcome Trey for the first time in our 16-year history, as well as to welcome back some old friends and to spotlight many of the great women making music today. The Levon Helm 80th birthday tribute will bring joy and tears and some very special guests. In addition, we continue to evolve the festival with lawn ticket prices that are lower than we have ever offered, as well as reserved seating options for the day or the entire weekend, and a VIP program that is second to none. On-site camping will be for RVs only this year, as we will utilize nearby campgrounds to offer our fans the best camping experience possible. And returning to Bethel Woods, a world class venue with the rich history of Woodstock, provides Mountain Jam with a special backdrop and amazing vibes.”

For further information of the Monster Jam lineup and purchasing tickets, on sale as of Monday February 10, be sure to visit Monster Jam’s official website.