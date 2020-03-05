Ozzy Osbourne Cancels SXSW 2020 Appearance Due to Coronavirus Threat

Home News Ashwin Chary March 5th, 2020 - 7:44 PM

Much like many other musical talents canceling shows and appearances due to the threat of the coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne joined the group and canceled his South By Southwest 2020 appearance due to health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Osbourne was set to appear at SXSW 2020 in support of the world premiere screening of the two-hour documentary special, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. The documentary explores the career of Osbourne, and is set to air later this summer of A&E.

On top of this cancelation, Osbourne also canceled his Summer 2020 tour due to his personal health concerns. He mentions he will be seeking treatment later this year in Europe.

Although Osbourne has canceled his appearance for SXSW, fans are still hopeful for the rock legend to hit the studio later this month to record another album. He is set to record with Andrew Watt, the producer who recorded his latest album, Ordinary Man.

Many musicians and music festivals are taking steps are Osbourne and canceling their shows over concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Ultra Festival, held in Miami, canceled their weekend festivities after a recommendation from Mayor Francis Suarez. They were expecting 55,000 attendees for the weekend-long event.