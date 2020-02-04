Guns ‘N Roses Announces Spring 2020 Stadium Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 4th, 2020 - 3:47 PM

Punk rock icons Guns ‘N Roses have announced a string of summer 2020 stadium tour dates, adding yet another leg to their reunion tour that began back in 2016. The tour will kick off this July 4th in Milwaukee and conclude on August 26th in Montana.

Along the way, GNR will play in football and baseball stadiums in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles to play in the brand new SoFi Stadium, as well as others. The band also kicked things off in Miami paying as part of the Super Bowl festivities. The band will play shows in Europe and South America in the spring before heading back to the states.

The core of GNR (Axl Rose on vocals, Slash on guitar, Duff McKagan on bass) will be joined by keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese, guitarist Richard Fortus and drummer Frank Ferrer.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

Guns ‘N Roses summer 2020 tour schedule:

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest – AmFam Amp

7/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

7/11 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

7/13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

7/16 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

7/18 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

7/21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

7/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

7/26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

7/29 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/2 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

8/5 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

8/8 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

8/12 – Atlanta, GA – Bobby Dodd Stadium

8/15 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

8/18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

8/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

8/23 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

8/26 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium