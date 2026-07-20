Tiesto Teams Up With Caleb Arredondo For Collaborative New Single “Echo Sax Finale”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 6:23 PM

Today, global dance music artist Tiësto has released his new single, “Echo Sax Finale” with Caleb Arredondo. The release follows his recent single “Don’t Lose Your Head” with vocals from Olivia Sebastianelli and Continuing the momentum of his latest chapter, “Echo Sax Finale” further showcases Tiësto‘s ability to blend timeless dance music influences with modern festival energy. After making its debut during Tiësto‘s show at the Pyramids of Giza in December, “Echo Sax Finale” quickly became one of the weekend’s most talked-about IDs, earning enthusiastic reactions from fans eager for its official release.

Built upon the breathtaking instrumental melody of Caleb Arredondo’s 2024 viral hit “Echo Sax End,” the new version transforms the original into an expansive festival anthem. Since its release, “Echo Sax End” has amassed more than 50 million global streams and inspired over 1M reel creations and 142,000 creations on TikTok, becoming the soundtrack to thousands of thought-provoking, educational, and cinematic videos across social media. Serving as the final chapter in Caleb Arredondo’s beloved “Echo Sax” series, “Echo Sax Finale” elevates the emotional core of the original with Tiësto‘s signature stadium-sized production. Sweeping synths, soaring builds, and euphoric drops give the track a maximalist, contemporary trance identity while preserving the melody that captivated millions around the world.

Tiësto has consistently redefined, reshaped, and reignited electronic music, impacting popular culture in the process. Renowned for multiplatinum international anthems, history-making performances and boundless creativity, it would be impossible to imagine the genre without his influence. This creative season has seen him triumphantly revisit the melodic deep house sound he helped innovate, bringing his career full circle. Enshrined as one of the most influential and inventive DJ/producers of all time, Tiësto continues to break boundaries and elevate electronic music to unparalleled heights.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi