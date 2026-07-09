Lights All Nights Festival 2026 Announces Featuring Tiesto, Subtronics, Gryffin & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 7:41 PM

The countdown to New Year’s Eve officially begins as Lights All Night (LAN) unveils its triumphant lineup and confirms its return to the iconic Dallas Fair Park on December 30 – 31, 2026. Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Texas’ longest-running New Year’s Eve electronic music festival once again delivers a genre-spanning lineup of global talent, immersive production, and one unforgettable countdown into 2027. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fans can ring in the new year with the biggest names in dance music featuring Tiësto, house music powerhouse Chris Lake, and bass music trailblazer Subtronics, each returning to Lights All Night after delivering some of the festival’s most memorable performances in previous years. They are joined by cinematic powerhouse Gryffin and a globetrotting lineup featuring Irish techno sensation KETTAMA, acclaimed French hard techno artist I Hate Models, and Japanese hard dance standout YØU$UKE YUK1MAT$U, all making their highly anticipated Lights All Night debuts.

“For 16 years, Lights All Night has continued to grow because of the fans who have made it their New Year’s Eve tradition. Returning to Fair Park feels like the right next step in the festival’s evolution. It’s where some of our earliest memories were made, but this year’s event is all about looking forward. We’re building the biggest Lights All Night yet, and we can’t wait to celebrate the countdown into 2027 with everyone,” said James ‘Disco Donnie’ Estopinal Jr., Founder & CEO, Disco Presents.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi