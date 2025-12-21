Tiesto Performs Headline Concert At Great Pyramids Of Giza In Egypt

Home News Anthony Salvato December 21st, 2025 - 7:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

A historic concert is making its way to the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World. After the release of his newest single “Bring Me to Life”, which was released in late November, the Grammy-winning DJ and electronic artist, Tiesto, will head on tour and even make a stop at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Tiesto is set to perform a three hour DJ set at the pyramids that will not only be a big night in Egypt, but also around the world as the set will be streamed globally on Twitch.

Tiesto begins this new chapter of his career after going dark on social media for quite some time. The radio silence from him prompted many fans wondering what had happened to one of the biggest dance artists in the world. Tiesto made his triumphant return just a few days before Thanksgiving on November 21 when he released his new single.

“Bring Me to Life” is a high energy “euphoric anthem” that was made to set the tone for this upcoming era of music. After the single, Tiesto announced that he will also release a new album to go along with the tour. As an artist known for pushing boundaries, this will be Tiesto’s biggest test yet, to bring the crowd to life at one of the most historic places in the world. It will be quite a spectacle for those who can attend, and even those who wish to tune in from home. For Tiesto, this once in a lifetime show will be crucial to setting the tone for the rest of his upcoming project.

