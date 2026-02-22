Tiësto Releases New Song “Beautiful Places”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 22nd, 2026 - 7:11 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Tiësto has released a new single called “Beautiful Places,” capturing the essence of his long career. The music industry is excited, and this track aims to take listeners on a journey through vivid scenes suggested by its name. Tiësto mixes different electronic styles smoothly in “Beautiful Places,” combining deep house elements from his early days with new, creative sounds. The song takes listeners on a musical journey, with airy synthesizers and a steady beat that inspire feelings of adventure and exploration.

Its beautiful tune is both inspiring and calming, giving people an escape from reality. As the music goes on, different sounds mix together to create vivid images of peaceful places and stunning views, inviting everyone to get lost in its harmonious beauty. Along with the release, there’s a video that matches the song’s words and music. The visuals show beautiful natural scenes like sunny beaches and tall mountains, all perfectly in time with the music. This mix of sound and images gives fans an immersive experience, pulling them into Tiësto’s carefully created world.

At the same time as his release, Tiësto revealed he is making a long-awaited comeback to Ibiza after three years away. This marks an important moment in his career. He will have a weekly residency at [UNVRS], the world’s first hyperclub, which strengthens his position as a leading figure in electronic music worldwide. In this new stage of his journey, fans can look forward to experiencing both Tiësto’s known innovative style and the lively spirit of Ibiza for an exciting atmosphere that appeals to everyone.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi