Tiësto has shared his energetic new single “Don’t Lose Your Head” featuring vocals from Olivia Sebastianelli.

Home News Guillaume Oded June 3rd, 2026 - 8:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The track arrived after Tiësto debuted it during his EDC Las Vegas set at the Circuit Grounds stage earlier this month. Built for a large festival crowd, “Don’t Lose Your Head” carries a strong dancefloor sound with rising synths, emotional vocals and a fast-moving trance-influenced structure. The song continues Tiësto’s recent movement between his older trance foundation and a more modern festival-ready sound.

Lyrically, “Don’t Lose Your Head” is about trying not to panic when everything around someone feels intense. The chorus repeats phrases like “don’t think about the future,” “don’t think about the rumors” and “don’t lose your head,” which makes the song feel like a warning to stay calm before fear or overthinking takes control. Rather than giving a detailed story, the lyrics work more like a command to keep moving through pressure.

Sebastianelli’s vocals help give the track its emotional tension. Her delivery makes the song feel caught between clarity and confusion, especially when she sings “clarity or delirium.” That line suggests a moment where the speaker can no longer fully tell the difference between control and chaos. Because of this, the song feels both anxious and freeing, which fits the rush of a dance track.

The official visual content around the release also connects the song to Tiësto’s EDC Las Vegas performance. Instead of a traditional narrative video, the release is tied to the energy of the live debut, where the track was introduced in front of a festival audience. That setting fits the song’s message because “Don’t Lose Your Head” is built around motion, pressure and the feeling of staying in control while everything speeds up.

Tiësto is an influential electronic music artist who continues to evolve by mixing older deep house influences with newer, more creative sounds. He is still important in the global dance scene, especially through his new single “Beautiful Places” and his return to Ibiza with a weekly residency.





