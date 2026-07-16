Early David Bowie 1965 Shel Talmy Recordings Including Unreleased Tracks Announced For September 2026 Release

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 16th, 2026 - 4:02 PM

Early David Bowie songs from 1965 are set to be released on a new album featuring ten previously unheard tracks, NME shares. David Bowie: The Shel Talmy Recordings is slated for arrival on September 18. The album is compiled of recordings from the time period when the iconic singer went by the name Davie Jones. It features the most complete collection of songs before he officially became Bowie.

The album was made with legendary producer Shel Talmy, who was responsible for hits from The Who and The Kinks. The record will also feature contributions from pre-Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page, The Yardbirds and Nicky Hopkins (The Rolling Stones, The Beatles). Bowie recorded many 0f the songs with The Lower Third, his band at the time, as well as some solo demos with Talmy. Listen to “I Want Your Love” here:

The sleeve notes, written by Alec Palao, state: “This collection, a primary chapter if not the very earliest installment in David’s musical journey, deserves legitimate consideration. It is invariably tempting to search for clues in an artist’s tentative beginnings, and Bowie’s juvenilia has been dissected more than most, but this has rarely been done within the proper context […] The sounds here should not be judged by the standards of his later career, but by the standards of what was happening in Britain at that precise point in time. In which case, they speak as loudly of the excitement of London and its music scene in that pivotal year of 1965 as they do for the launch of its brightest future star.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Bowie (@davidbowie)

The David Bowie: The Shel Talmy Recordings tracklist (via NME):

CD

You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving (2026 Remaster) ^ I Want Your Love *^ Cupid *^ I Pity The Fool (2026 Remaster) + Baby Loves That Way (2026 Remaster) ^ Keep Up With The Jones (Instrumental) *^ Leave Her To Me *^ I’ll Follow You ^ You Gotta Tell Her (2026 Remaster) *^ Take My Tip (2026 Remaster) + Certain Woman *^ Today (Demo) * I Want My Baby Back (Demo) (2026 Remaster) – I Live In Dreams (Demo) * Bars Of The County Jail (Demo) – That’s Where My Heart Is (Demo) (2026 Remaster) – I Do Believe I Love You (Demo) * You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving (Alternative overdub/vocal) (2026 Remaster) ^ I Pity The Fool (Alternative vocal take) (2026 Remaster) + Baby Loves That Way (Alternative vocal take) *^ Take My Tip (Alternative vocal take) (2026 Remaster) +

VINYL

Side One

You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving (2026 Remaster) ^ I Pity The Fool (2026 Remaster) + Baby Loves That Way (2026 Remaster) ^ I’ll Follow You ^ Take My Tip (2026 Remaster) +

Side Two

I Want Your Love *^ Cupid *^ Keep Up With The Jones (Instrumental) *^ Certain Woman *^ Leave Her To Me *^