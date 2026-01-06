“Heroes” by David Bowie Sees a Huge Boost in Streams Following The Stranger Things Finale

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 6th, 2026 - 1:34 PM

David Bowie’s famous song “Heroes” has become much more popular recently because it was played in the last episode of the popular show “Stranger Things.” This caught viewers’ attention during an exciting part, making them appreciate and listen to the classic song again. It shows how modern pop culture can make old music popular once more.

More people are listening to Bowie’s song “Heroes” on streaming platforms, showing that his music still excites listeners of all ages. This increased interest is partly because the song’s themes of triumph and resilience fit well with the popular TV show “Stranger Things,” which uses it in its storyline. The show’s fans feel a strong connection to the song, making them curious about Bowie’s other music. As they relate to both its message and sound, many explore more of Bowie’s work, appreciating why he remains such an important figure in music history. This trend shows how classic songs can become relevant again through modern media and continue inspiring new generations.

NME talked about how more people are streaming music again, showing that media can really affect what music we listen to. When young people hear Bowie’s songs for the first time or older fans return to his work, it’s clear that movies and TV shows play a big role in bringing old hits to new listeners. Basically, “Heroes” becoming popular again shows how Bowie’s impact lasts and highlights the strong connection between music and visuals. This new attention helps “Heroes” keep inspiring people, proving it’s still a song of hope and strength for both long-time fans and those who are just discovering it.