Mick Jagger Says The Rolling Stones Will Tour In 2027, Reveals Ambivalence Towards Residencies: “It Makes It Very Expensive For People To Come”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 5:05 PM

According to Consequence.net, Mick Jagger has claimed that The Rolling Stones will not be performing a residency-style concert tour and instead. hope to embark on a traditional multi-city outing in 2027. While discussing The Rolling Stones’ upcoming album, Foreign Tongues with the Argentinian radio station La Nacion, Jagger was asked about whether the band would tour in Argentina and beyond. “I’d love to tour this album,” Jagger said, “Can’t wait to sing. There’re so many songs on the album that we could do on stage. So, I don’t think we’ll be touring this year, but I hope to tour next year and I hope to do it as soon as possible… And I’d love to come to Argentina, too, obviously!”

Jagger was then asked about whether the Stones would opt for a residency-style tour, where shows are concentrated in a select few cities for longer time as opposed to a spread-out itinerary. “I don’t know, I mean… I’m very ambivalent about residencies personally because, you know, it makes it very expensive for people to come to a residency. It costs twice as much,” Jagger said. The interviewer then noted that it could be more “comfortable” for Jagger and the band, to which Jagger responded, “But I’m very comfortable moving around, personally, I like to go places!”

Elsewhere in Jagger’s chat with La Nacion, the frontman discussed his ’60s rivalry with The Beatles and their other contemporaries, the inspiration behind certain tracks on the new record, his thoughts on biopics, AI in music and why the band will likely refrain from launching a hologram-style virtual concert a la ABBA’s “Voyage”: “I’m sure it’s going to be much more original and bigger in the future… we’ve come so far since the ABBA thing.”