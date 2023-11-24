Robert Plant Comments on Led Zeppelin’s Decision to Disband

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 24th, 2023 - 4:31 PM

According to Blabbermouth, during a recent interview, Robert Plant shared his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones desire to keep the band going without him over forty years ago, particularly in light of the re-release of LED ZEPPELIN’s Led Zeppelin IV album on vinyl.

Robert Plant shared a statement about this decision, “You have to keep on developing. Probably for everybody and everything. It was right for me. I think Jimmy and John Paul, for a while, wanted to keep it going but we all change. You have to go from the writing of youth. You’re talking about ‘Bron- Yr-Aur’ and ‘Battle Of Evermore’, from writing in that fashion and those visions of a life and an eternal rub between people to the maturity you find along the way; I’m doing the right thing.”

He also admitted in a different interview, ”The Led Zeppelin myth has been extended now by the mission and the cult. And so, everybody goes, ‘Oh, but Zeppelin was much better than that.’ Maybe it’ll happen to me, too, but I’ve kind of taken the essence of Zeppelin, and I am the singer of Led Zeppelin. And I’ve taken the essence of the changes of Led Zeppelin and brought it up to date. So, I could never, ever hope to top it. I could never expect to be taken as … taken to the hearts of the people quite like Led Zeppelin was, because I’m only a part of it.” Meanwhile, they had their “Celebration Day” concert for free in honor of their 15th anniversary celebration in 2022.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz





