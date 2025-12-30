Gary Oldman Says Since David Bowie Passed Away “The World’s Gone To Shit”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 6:51 PM

According to Consequence.net, actor Gary Oldman has said it is not a coincidence that the “world’s gone to shit” since his longtime friend, David Bowie, died in January 2016. Oldman opened up about his connection with Bowie during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he emphasized the depths of their friendship: “We laughed a lot — a lot. He was very, very, very funny, David,” the Oscar-winning actor revealed. “And we sort of had similar kinds of backgrounds, grew up in similar neighborhoods” (Bowie and Oldman both grew up in South London).

The actor went on to add that Bowie was "inspiring" and "a great innovator and not afraid to try things," among his many positive attributes. He also cited Bowie's constant innovation as an inspiration in his own work. "Don't you feel that since he died, the world's gone to shit? It was like he was cosmic glue or something," Oldman mused regarding Bowie's passing. "When he died, everything fell apart. So, yeah, I miss him."

The pair’s friendship was well documented, with Oldman delivering a heartfelt tribute, while accepting Bowie’s posthumous Icon Award during the 2016 BRIT Awards shortly after the singer’s death.