Paul McCartney Performs “Help!” By The Beatles For The First Time in 35 Years

Home News Rhett Kaya September 29th, 2025 - 7:11 PM

During a one-off show at the Santa Barbara Bowl this past Friday, September 26, singer Paul McCartney performed The Beatles’ hit song “Help!” for the first time in 35 years. McCartney opened his performance with “Help!” which has not been performed in full since 1965. In addition to “Help!” McCartney performed other Beatles classics , including “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” “Let It Be,” and “Blackbird.” He also performed songs from across his time with British rock band Wings and his solo career, including “Live and Let Die,” “Let Me Roll It,” and “Coming Up.” The final song on the setlist was “Hey Jude,” but McCartney returned to the stage to perform an encore of five Beatles songs, including “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (Reprise), “Helter Skelter,” “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End,” in that order. The icon also performed The Beatles’ most recent single , “Now and Then,” which utilized A.I. to “extricate” the late John Lennon’s vocals from a cassette tape he gifted McCartney. Watch McCartney’s “Help!” footage below.

According to NME.com , McCartney is currently starting the North American leg of his Got Back tour at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The anticipated tour is set to run until the end of November, ending with multiple performances at the United Center in Chicago. This marks the singer’s first extensive tour in the United States and Canada since 2022. Fans of the “FourFiveSeconds” singer can find ticket information here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson