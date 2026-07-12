My Chemical Romance Plays “When The Toad Came Home” While DJing Fan Party at Wembley Stadium

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 12th, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Members of the iconic emo band My Chemical Romance DJed at a Wembley fan party last night, NME shared, with frontman Gerard Way closing his set with an unlikely choice—”When The Toad Came Home” from The Wind In The Willows. The event, “Battery City Underground: Danger Days A Release Party,” took place at BOXPARK Wembley on July 9, one day before the release of the deluxe edition of My Chemical Romance‘s 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys. The bill for the night featured DJ Sean Smith with special guest appearances from DJ Kobra Kid and DJ Party Poison, which are the Danger Days alter egos of MCR members Mikey and Gerard Way. Clips from the DJ set went viral online due to Gerard Way (as DJ Party Poison)’s choice of song to close out the night.

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My Chemical Romance are currently on the UK and European leg of their “Long Live The Black Parade” tour where the band performs their 2006 album The Black Parade in full before performing career-spanning tracks. The UK leg started in Liverpool last week, where the band played the Danger Days track “Save Yourself, I’ll Hold Them Back.” At their Glasgow show at Bellahouston Park, they played their deep-cut single “Ambulance” live for the first time.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela