My Chemical Romance Performs “Ambulance” For The First Time Live

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 5th, 2026 - 2:06 PM

Yesterday, on July 4, My Chemical Romance debuted their song “Ambulance” live for the first time at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Loudwire reports. The show was part of their ongoing tour in celebration of The Black Parade‘s 20th anniversary. After opening the concert with the full The Black Parade album, the band also treated fans to live renditions of some of their biggest hits like “Helena,” “Hang ‘Em High,” “Bury Me in Black,” “The Ghost of You,” “Na Na Na” and more. The band also reportedly brought out Clarice Jensen to perform her piece “From A to Be.”

About halfway into their second set, My Chemical Romance delighted concertgoers with the live debut of “Ambulance” from their 2013 album Conventional Weapons. Back in 2012, Conventional Weapons was described as a compilation of “scrapped pre-Danger Days material” that aimed for a more straightforward sound and direction.” The 10-track LP was released as five separate singles, each with an “A” and “B” side. “Ambulance” was the A-side of the second single, with “Gun.” as the B-side.



Before beginning the song, My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way explained, “I don’t know which one of the EPs it was off of, but this song—the second one, Frank [Iero, rhythm guitarist/backing vocalist] knows. I think he sequenced them—this song is called ‘Ambulance.'”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela