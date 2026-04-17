Gerard Way Makes Surprise Appearance at Frozen Soul’s Concert for a Live Performance of “No Place of Warmth”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 17th, 2026 - 11:36 PM

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance made a surprise showing at Frozen Soul’s Los Angeles concert for the second stop of the death metal band’s US tour. They performed “No Place of Warmth,” their recent collaboration released near the end of February and the opening and title track to the band’s forthcoming album.

MCRTWT WAKE UP STAND AT ATTENTION Gerard performed on stage tonight in LA with Frozen Soul and oh my god?? : frozensoultx via IG pic.twitter.com/vhI4Am69eH — shannøn riley isn’t real. (@shannon_said) April 18, 2026

The audience cheered, the stage lights flashed, and the drums and guitar raged on as Way and Frozen Soul’s vocalist Chad Green went back and forth with stellar metal vocals. As the song closed, Green gestured towards Way and said, “Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, everybody.” The performance has delighted not only audience members at the concert but also fans across social media platforms, who expressed their shock and support.