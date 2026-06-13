My Chemical Romance Officially Releases BBC Radio 1 Cover of Pulp’s “Common People”

Home News Lana June 13th, 2026 - 3:22 AM

My Chemical Romance has officially unveiled their long-sought-after cover of Pulp’s iconic Britpop anthem “Common People (Recorded for BBC Radio 1),” giving fans the first-ever streaming release of the band’s 2010 recording. The track arrives as the latest preview of the upcoming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition), due out July 10 via Reprise Records. Alongside the audio release, the band has also shared an accompanying video, offering fans a fresh visual companion to a recording that has become something of a fan favourite over the years.

Originally written and recorded by Pulp in 1995, “Common People” remains one of the defining songs of the Britpop era, exploring themes of class division, privilege and the romanticization of the working-class life. My Chemical Romance’s interpretation retains the song’s biting social commentary while filtering it through the band’s signature theatrical rock sound. The release marks the second bonus track shared from Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition), a comprehensive expansion of the beloved 2010 album. The upcoming collection will feature newly remastered versions of the original album tracks, along with nine bonus recordings, many of which are making their streaming and vinyl debuts.

Originally released in November 2010, Danger Days represented one of My Chemical Romance’s boldest creative leaps. Set in a post-apocalyptic California wasteland, the album embraced vibrant colors, comic book storytelling and futuristic themes while delivering some of the band’s biggest hits, including the Platinum-certified singles “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” and “SING.”

The deluxe edition will also feature reimagined artwork and multiple physical configurations, including picture disc, zoetrope, and colored vinyl editions, giving longtime fans plenty to look forward to when the set arrives next month.

The release comes ahead of My Chemical Romance’s highly anticipated The Black Parade 2026 Tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band’s landmark third album. The tour includes three sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium before heading to North America later this summer. For longtime fans who have spent years searching for rare recordings from the Danger Days era, the official arrival of “Common People (Recorded for BBC Radio 1)” is both a welcome surprise and a reminder of just how effortlessly My Chemical Romance can make another artist’s song feel entirely their own.

Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition) arrives July 10 via Reprise Records.