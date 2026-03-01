Frozen Soul Announces New Album No Place of Warmth For May 2026 Release, Share Title Track Featuring Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance

Home News Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2026 - 8:22 PM

Dallas-based death metal / hardcore band, Frozen Soul, has announced that their new album is officially on the way. The album is titled No Place of Warmth and will be released on May 8th through Century Media. The band describes this project as “a monolithic, majestic and exigent collection of anthems”. They’re teasing an album that focuses on everyday struggles, expressing them in a dark artistic way. You can preorder the album on the band’s website.

With the announcement of their upcoming album, Frozen Soul has also dropped the album’s title track. The track actually features the legendary Gerard Way of the band My Chemical Romance. The song is heavy yet melodic, with quick guitars and drums, along with strong bass and vocals. “No Place of Warmth” also comes with a music video that was directed by Brendan McGowen. The video stars London Smith, who was also featured in Frozen Soul’s music video for “Morbid Effigy” in 2023. In the video, Smith takes on the role of Death, as vocalist Chad Green shares, “The lead character attempts to keep her dagger with rosary beads away from Death, as a stand to say we won’t be afraid of what’s coming and we will live happy with the memories and experiences of our time here.”

Frozen Soul’s vocalist Green also shares that the song is about, “life at its coldest and the choice you have to let it consume you, or to use it to find warmth in a world that feels void of it. Life is always coming at you, and death doesn’t stop—you might slow it down, but it’s always coming—so you have to make the best out of it and march on.”

No Place of Warmth Tracklist:

1 – No Place of Warmth (Feat. Gerard Way)

2 – Invoke War (Feat. Machine Head)

3 – Absolute Zero

4 – Dreadnought (Feat. Sanguisugabogg)

5 – Chaos Will Reign

6 – Eyes of Despair

7 – Ethereal Dreams

8 – Skinned by the Wind

9 – DEATHWEAVER

10 – Frost Forged

11 – Killin Time (Until its Time to Kill)