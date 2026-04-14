The Rolling Stones Tease New Album Under The Cockroaches Moniker For July 2026 Release

Home News Aani Nagaiah April 14th, 2026 - 2:49 PM

The Rolling Stones have confirmed a new album is on the way, set for a July 2026 release, and they are doing it under a familiar disguise. The band released the first music from the upcoming record as a vinyl-only white label single credited to The Cockroaches — a past pseudonym Mick Jagger and the group have used when playing secret shows.

Rumours of the return began circling when cryptic posters appeared around London under the Cockroaches name, with QR codes directing fans to a new website copyrighted to their label, Universal Music. An Instagram account called thecockroaches2026 then posted a teaser video on April 10 with the caption “64 & Counting,” a nod to the number of years since the band formed, showing an unidentified person putting on a white label 12” record before Jagger’s unmistakable voice kicks in.

The vinyl single, “Rough & Twisted,” serves as the first taste of the new album, which is slated for a July release and will be the band’s first full-length effort since their 2023 Grammy-winning Hackney Diamonds. Online reports suggest the record will be titled Foreign Tongues. The Stones have once again teamed up with producer Andrew Watt, who helmed Hackney Diamonds, and according to The Times, the band already has at least 10 songs written for yet another release after this upcoming record.

Despite the return of new music, no live shows are currently planned. A spokesperson for the band stated that the Stones will play when they decide to, with no concerts scheduled at this time.