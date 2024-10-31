Queen Kwong Releases New Strangers EP Featuring Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen & Chris Isaak Covers

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2024 - 1:48 PM

“I specifically covered songs by men because I wanted to take a bigger risk creatively,” says Queen Kwong about her new EP, Strangers, which was released on October 29, through Sonic Ritual. The four song EP contains unconventional and thoroughly enjoyable classic songs from The Rolling Stones “Sympathy for the Devil,” Bruce Springsteen “State Trooper,” Chris Isaak “Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing” and The Velvet Underground “I Found A Reason.”

Shining a feminine light on songs by CIS-male identified bands and artists, the artist turns each song on its head and returns equity to the normally male-dominated music world. This EP serves as both a personal reconciliation and a way to honor the complicated legacy of rock n roll, even as Kwong continues to push for a future where women have equal footing in the genre.

“As much as I love and admire the work of my favorite female musicians, like PJ Harvey, Liz Phair, Kim Deal, Beth Gibbons, Bjork, I don’t believe I could bring anything new to their songs but those works feel perfect to me just as they are,” the artist explains. “I didn’t want to try to interpret something that, in my mind, already exists in its best form. Instead, I wanted to see how I could transform some of my favorite songs by famous men, by bringing a female touch and gaze to their music.”

Strangers Tracklist