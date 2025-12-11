Fatboy Slim Teams Up With The Rolling Stones For Official Release Of “Satisfaction Skank”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 12:28 PM

In a landmark collaboration that collides two seismic moments in British music and bridges generations in one explosive track, DJ and producer Fatboy Slim joins forces with UK music royalty The Rolling Stones on “Satisfaction Skank”, which is released through Southern Fried Records and ABKCO Records. Long considered one of the most iconic “unreleased” tracks in dance music, this legendary mashup, built from two of the most recognisable songs ever recorded, finally receives an official release after more than decades of featuring in Slim’s sets.

After more than 20 years of fans from both The Rolling Stones and Fatboy Slim asking for the track to be officially released, both artists agreed the stars had aligned and the moment had finally arrived. Norman was entrusted with the original stems of the generation-defining anthem, which were delivered in an armored van, a testament to the importance, rarity, and cultural value of the source material. He then fully recreated and rerecorded the track, transforming it into a no-holds-barred dance floor weapon while retaining the stadium-scale power of the original.

“Satisfaction Skank” is a once-in-a-lifetime, high-octane mashup that fuses rock and dance across generations; Despite coming from different eras, the two tracks share a deep musical DNA: a relentless, forward-driving energy built around signature repeating riffs that meld Keith Richards’ fuzz-guitar hook with Fatboy Slim’s chopped-and-scratched vocal motif. The raw analogue crunch of The Stones circa 1965 sits perfectly alongside the sample-driven, hyper-modern production of 1998 and for this release, Norman subtly lifts “Satisfaction” into a contemporary dance-floor tempo without losing its original swagger, creating a rich analogue-meets-digital texture that taps into the timelessness of both recordings.

The resulting video leans fully into the 1960s. As a member of The Horrors and someone with deep roots in music history, Tom wanted to rebuild the world of the Stones as they were in 1965, when “Satisfaction” first arrived, bringing the full original lineup back to life through modern visuals and AI led craft. Another visual has been made by London-based video director Elliot Gonzo, known for his distinct hyper-real style, conceived the idea for his video by imagining Norman dropped into a surreal fantasy world where he could finally appear alongside The Stones. He pictured the perfect setting as the final night of the Big Beat Boutique and drew heavily from the aesthetic of the Build It Up, Tear It Down video, which became the creative launchpad for his vision.