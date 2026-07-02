Rush Releases New Shirt to Raise Money For Venezuela Earthquake Victims

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 2nd, 2026 - 2:32 PM

Rush has partnered with Fantoons to release a special, limited shirt, Consequence reports. Proceeds from the shirts will go to benefit victims of the recent devastating earthquakes in Venezuela through Hogar Bambi, a charity devoted to the orphaned and abandoned children in Venezuela. Fantoons is a Venezuela-based production company that has produced other illustrations and animations for Rush in the past, as well as acts like Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden and more. You can purchase the special Rush shirt here.

The drop of the shirt comes in the wake of two massive earthquakes that Venezuela back-to-back on June 24th, followed by over 430 aftershocks. Since the initial shock, more than 2,000 people have been confirmed dead and more than 11,000 are injured, although both numbers are expected to increase.

Rush are currently in the midst of their “Fifty Something” reunion tour on which they played their Moving Pictures album in full and the full seven-part suite “2112” for the first time in nearly 30 years. They recently postponed two Fort Worth, Texas shows due to Geddy Lee’s battle with bronchitis and laryngitis. The North American run of their tour is scheduled to continue through December.

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson