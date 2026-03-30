Rush Play Live With New Drummer Anika Nilles For First Time At Juno Awards

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 11:56 AM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson played live with the band’s new touring drummer, Anika Nilles, for the first time on March 29, at the Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The band opened the event with a surprise performance of “Finding My Way”, which is the first track from Rush’s debut album, Rush. Keyboardist Loren Gold, who will also join Rush on the upcoming tour, rounded out the group’s lineup for the Juno Awards appearance.

Regarding why they chose to perform “Finding My Way”, Lee told reporters afterward: “You really can’t ask us what song to play. If we have to choose one song, it’s almost impossible. We have so many. So we just asked management, and they said first song, first album.” “Also,” Lifeson quipped, “it’s the only song we know how to play.”

Lee and Lifeson’s first official shows under the Rush banner in 11 years will begin in June at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which is the site of the last Rush concert on the legendary Canadian band’s R40 anniversary tour.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz