Rush Performs Full “2112” Suite Live For the First Time in Nearly 30 Years

Home News Beka Welsh June 10th, 2026 - 8:43 PM

geddy of Rush 2

According to Blabbermouth, Rush performed their seven-part suite “2112” live yesterday, for the first time in nearly 30 years. The full suite is 20 minutes long, and has been previously performed without “Part III: Discovery,” “Part V: Oracle: The Dream” and “Part VI: Soliloquy.” The last time the rock something performed all seven parts was on their Test For Echo Tour in 1997.

The Canadian rock band kicked off their Fifty Something Tour, their first tour in over a decade, on Sunday, with two sets at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. They played two additional sets at the same location yesterday, debuting four further additions to the setlist besides the full “2112” suite. Namely, “The Analog Kid,” “Leave That Thing Alone,” “Headlong Flight” and “The Trees.” Rush has pulled songs from across their extensive catalog for their tour and is reportedly planning on continuing to add to the setlist nightly.

“We plan on changing the set every night,” Rush frontman Geddy Lee said. “There will be a large percentage of songs that we will switch between nights. So if you come to, say, four shows in Toronto, you’re going to hear four different sets. That’s going to include a lot of songs, obviously. They are obviously the big favorites that you sort of have to have in the setlist every night. But we really want to keep the set fresh.”

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson