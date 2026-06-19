Rush Performs Moving Pictures Album In Full During Night 3 of Reunion Tour

Home News Akeem Ivory June 19th, 2026 - 2:15 AM

RUSH surprised fans on their “Fifty Something” tour by performing their 1981 multiplatinum album Moving Pictures in full on June 11th at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. This performance, part of the third show of their reunion tour, featured a complete run of the album’s tracks, including the addition of “The Camera Eye” with a new piano intro by Loren Gold.

The setlist also included “Red Sector A” and “New World Man,” the latter of which hadn’t been performed in nearly 25 years. Aimee Mann once again joined the band for “Time Stand Still,” mirroring her appearances on earlier nights.

With every show featuring surprises, RUSH has played a total of 34 songs so far, just four shy of the 38 Geddy Lee mentioned in a pre-tour interview. The “Fifty Something” reunion tour has been a must-see event this summer, with tickets still available.

Check out videos of the full Moving Pictures performance from June 11th at the KIA Forum, along with the complete setlist below.

Setlist June 11th at Kia Forum:

Set 1

Xanadu

Dreamline

Subdivisions

Headlong Flight

Bravado

Red Sector A

La Villa Strangiato

Anthem

New World Man

The Spirit of Radio

Set 2:

Moving Pictures:

Tom Sawyer

Red Barchetta

YYZ

Limelight

The Camera Eye

Witch Hunt

Vital Signs

Time Stand Still

Closer to the Heart

2112 Part I: Overture

2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx

2112 Part VII: Grand Finale

Encore