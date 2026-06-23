Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Addresses Criticism Received For Attending UFC White House Event: “It Was Not A Political Event”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 23rd, 2026 - 12:51 PM

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne has addressed the criticism he received after attending the UFC fight that was held on the White House lawn last weekend, according to Mentalinjection.

After photos from the event were posted to his social media, Osbourne received mixed reactions from fans, with some people supporting him and others criticizing him for being at the White House event. In response, Osbourne uploaded a video to his personal YouTube channel, where he pushed back against the idea that his attendance was meant to be political.

“All right, I want to address me going to the White House, to the UFC fight,” Osbourne said in the video, according to thePRP. “First of all, some of the comments I’ve been getting are completely insane.” Osbourne explained that he only went to the White House to watch a sporting event and was not there to support a politician or make any larger political statement. “I didn’t go and throw my hat in the ring for political office,” he said. “I wasn’t there going to endorse a politician, or some kind of, you know, foreign affairs issue. Nothing. I literally went to the White House to go see UFC.”

He also pointed to his long history with combat sports, saying he started taekwondo at six years old, trained in Muay Thai in Thailand during his late teens and early 20s and later started doing jiu jitsu in his 30s. Because of that background, Osbourne said it made sense for him to attend the fight after being invited by Dana White.

Osbourne also criticized people who brought his father, Ozzy Osbourne, into the backlash. Some commenters suggested that Ozzy would not have approved of Jack attending the event, but Jack said people should not speak for his father or use his legacy to criticize him.

He added that while Ozzy wrote “War Pigs,” which is an anti-war song, that did not mean he was against UFC or attending events at the White House. Jack also mentioned that his father had attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during George Bush’s presidency, done USO tours and visited wounded service members at Walter Reed Hospital.

This isn’t the first time Jack Osbourne has faced criticism for behavior that fans think his late father would not have approved of. He previously defended the Osbourne family’s partnership with HYPERREAL after fans criticized the idea of creating a digital version of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, explaining that the project would be handled “tastefully” and that it was not just putting Ozzy’s image into AI, but instead building a more careful version of his “digital DNA” through his voice, image and movement.