Geddy Lee Reveals New Rush Music With Alex Lifeson & Anika Nilles Might Be On The Table

Geddy Lee, Canadian musican best known as the singer and bassist to the prog rock band RUSH, recently shared that the group could potentially be back in the studio with new work in the future. Though he stated that work may have to remain until after the group concludes their reunion tour, he says that he can’t rule out new music alongside guitarist Alex Lifeson and new drummer Anika Nilles, filling for the late Neil Peart. As Consequence reports, the information comes as part of an interview with Music Radar.

Lee explained more about the coming reunion tour and the possibility of it leading to more RUSH in the future. “My intent, before we got into this celebration of RUSH’s history, was to put some music together,” he said. “Now, I assumed I would be doing that on my own, not with Alex, but when we started jamming, I started seeing the possibility of doing something with Alex — but all of that went on hold now because there’s too much work. There’s too much work to do for this tour to even think about that. But if we manage to survive the tour, and go back to Canada and have a rest, who knows what’ll happen, but I suspect some music will eventually come out.”

Peart, who served as the drummer for a majority of the band’s existence, retired from music in 2015 before the disbandment of RUSH some years later. Peart passed away in January 2020. Anika Nilles was announced as the band’s new drummer on October 6th 2025 alongside the reunion tour announcement. When asked if she would be apart of the new music, Lee stated “Yeah, especially if Anika can still stand us! [Laughs] It would be fun to see what she can do in a creative situation. Like, that would be fun. But it’s all speculation until it isn’t.”