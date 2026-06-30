Rush Postpone Two Shows In Texas Following Geddy Lee’s Laryngitis & Bronchitis Diagnosis

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 11:05 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Rush have been forced to postpone their June 30 and July 2 shows at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas after bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee was diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. The July 2 concert was originally scheduled for June 24 but ended up being moved back after “travel and border-related delays” disrupted Rush’s touring production.

Earlier today, Rush went on social media with the following statement: “To our fans, we are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows. Geddy has been diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. After being evaluated by his doctors, he has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage.This is incredibly disappointing for all of us. We know many of you have made travel plans and have been counting down the days to these shows.”

The post adds “Please know this decision was not made lightly. After more than 50 years of touring, we’ve always believed that if we’re going to step on stage, we owe you the very best performance we can give — and right now, that simply isn’t possible.All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.If you are unable to attend, refund information will be available from your original point of purchase.Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and for always standing with us. We look forward to seeing you in just a couple of weeks and appreciate your continued support, while Geddy makes a full recovery.”

Rush‘s performances at Dickies Arena on June 26 and June 28 were the band’s first concerts in North Texas since their R40 tour stopped in 2015 at the American Airlines Center.

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson