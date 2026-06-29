Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Clive Davis With Performances Of “Hallelujah” & “I Will Always Love You” At His Funeral

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 5:21 PM

According to Consequence.net, artist Jennifer Hudson performed an emotional tribute to the late Clive Davis on Monday morning by singing a heartfelt renditions of “Hallelujah” and “I Will Always Love You” at his funeral in New York City. Guided by a sole piano, weeping strings, and a handful of backing vocalists,

Hudson first gave a deeply moving rendition of “Hallelujah,” giving the Leonard Cohen classic a soulful and solemn interpretation. After a pair of verses and choruses, Hudson then transitioned into “I Will Always Love You,” which is the Dolly Parton-written tune made famous by the late Whitney Houston. As Hudson began with “If I…,” the singer paused because she was moved with emotion by nearly breaking into tears. She continued the first verse with no backing, letting the song’s words and palpable sentiment speak for themselves. Eventually, the piano, strings and backing vocalists rejoined and Hudson soared through the song’s iconic climax.

Hudson’s relationship with Davis dates back to the early days of her recording career, when he signed her to J Records shortly after her American Idol breakthrough and helped guide the launch of her self-titled debut album. Over the years, Hudson remained closely connected to Davis, frequently attended his events (particularly his annual pre-Grammys gala) and often spoke of him as a mentor and industry father figure, considering him to be “family.”