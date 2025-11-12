Beck, Questlove, Stevie Wonder & More Pay Tribute To Sly Stone During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Home News Juliet Paiz November 12th, 2025 - 9:45 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to Consequence, Beck, Questlove, Stevie Wonder, Flea and several others came together to honor Sly Stone at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. The night opened with their tribute, a vibrant mix of Sly’s classics that filled the room with energy and soul.

Stevie Wonder started things off with “Dance to the Music,” backed by Flea’s deep bass and Questlove’s steady rhythm. Beck added harmonica, while Jennifer Hudson and Maxwell traded powerful vocals, performing a lively and communal feel. The set moved through “Everyday People” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” before closing with “I Want to Take You Higher,” led by Hudson and Leon Thomas III.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony opened with an incredible tribute to Sly & the Family Stone ft. @StevieWonder, @IAMJHUD, @_MAXWELL_, @flea333, @beck, and @questlove 📺 Tune in NOW on @DisneyPlus to watch the 2025 Rock & Roll of Fame Induction Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LPJZjSWAlf — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025