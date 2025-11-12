Beck, Questlove, Stevie Wonder & More Pay Tribute To Sly Stone During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Photo Credit: Marv Watson
According to Consequence, Beck, Questlove, Stevie Wonder, Flea and several others came together to honor Sly Stone at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. The night opened with their tribute, a vibrant mix of Sly’s classics that filled the room with energy and soul.
Stevie Wonder started things off with “Dance to the Music,” backed by Flea’s deep bass and Questlove’s steady rhythm. Beck added harmonica, while Jennifer Hudson and Maxwell traded powerful vocals, performing a lively and communal feel. The set moved through “Everyday People” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” before closing with “I Want to Take You Higher,” led by Hudson and Leon Thomas III.
The tribute captured exactly what made Sly Stone so influential. His blend of funk, rock and soul broke boundaries and inspired generations of musicians to think bigger. Each artist on stage carried that same spirit, showing how his music continues to connect people across styles and time. By the end, the audience was on their feet, singing and moving along. It felt less like a formal performance and more like a shared celebration, one that honored Sly’s legacy by keeping his groove alive.