Charlie Puth Releases New Nostalgic Holiday Song “December 25th”

Charlie Puth has added a heartfelt touch to the holiday season with his latest single, “December 25th,” released over a month ago. The track delves into themes of longing and nostalgia, capturing the emotional essence of missing a loved one during the festive period.



Puth revealed that the song’s creation was spontaneous, emerging during a studio session for his forthcoming album. “I wrote and recorded ‘December 25th’ completely on a whim a few weeks ago in my studio while working on my new album,” he shared. “Though it sounds absolutely nothing like anything on the album, I figured why not share it for the holidays.”

The single showcases Puth’s signature blend of soulful vocals and evocative lyrics, resonating with listeners who may find the holiday season bittersweet. Its melancholic melody and reflective storytelling offer a poignant reminder of the complexities of love and separation during a time traditionally associated with joy and togetherness.

“December 25th” follows Puth’s earlier 2024 release, “Hero,” a song inspired by a mention from Taylor Swift in her track “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift’s lyric, “We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” motivated Puth to share “Hero” with the world.

As fans anticipate Puth’s upcoming fourth studio album, expected in early 2025, “December 25th” serves as a standalone gift, highlighting his versatility and willingness to explore different musical landscapes. The song adds to the array of new holiday music this season, contributing to the festive soundscape alongside releases from artists like Michael Bublé and Jennifer Hudson.

Listeners can stream “December 25th” on various platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Its introspective lyrics and soothing arrangement make it a fitting addition to holiday playlists, especially for those reflecting on love and memories during this time of year.

Puth is known for his ability to adapt to any style. Back in 2021 the artist collaborated with Elton John that features strong piano notes and infectious upbeat energy.

With “December 25th,” Charlie Puth continues to demonstrate his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level, offering a song that is both timely and timeless as the holiday season unfolds.