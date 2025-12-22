Josh Groban & Jennifer Hudson Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Josh Groban has shared plans for a North American tour with special guest – Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Emmy winning artist, actor, producer, and host Jennifer Hudson. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Stifel, the tour offers a rare opportunity to experience two of the most powerful and acclaimed voices sharing one stage for an unforgettable evening of soaring vocals and beloved hits.

Kicking off on June 2, at Place Bell in Montreal, QC, the run will bring the pair to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, with highlights including Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 4, TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12 and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16. For tickets and more information, click here.

The announcement follows an exciting year for Groban. In May, he reflected on an incredible body of work, sharing Gems , followed by its Deluxe Edition in June. Encompassing over two decades of definitive ballads, Gems traces Groban’s impact on popular culture throughout his illustrious career. That same month, Groban lit up the Las Vegas Strip with a sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, featuring his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement.

Josh Groban Tour Dates

6/2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

6/4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

6/6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

6/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

6/10 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

6/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/17 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

6/19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

6/20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

6/24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

6/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

6/ 27 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

6/28 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

7/1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center