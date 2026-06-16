Obama Presidential Library 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Eddie Vedder, Common, The Roots & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 9:02 PM

According to Consequence.net, Bruce Springsteen, U2’s Bono and The Edge, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder are among several that are acts set to perform at the opening of Barack Obama’s presidential library in Chicago on Thursday, June 18. Other confirmed acts include Christina Aguilera, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, The Roots and Tems. The event will be streamed live on Obama.org beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT.

On social media, the Obama Foundation says: “We are bringing together some of today’s most prominent voices and global icons for the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony. The festivities will livestream globally at 11 a.m. CT, Thursday, June 18 — don’t miss it! Enjoy performances by: Bono, @springsteen, @xtina, @common, @eddievedder, @guitarsoverguns, @theillinoisnationalguard Color Guard, @iamjhud, @johnlegend, @marcanthony, Stevie Wonder, @temsbaby, The Edge, @theroots and @unitingvoicesorg!

An invocation led by Pastor Joel Hunter and Joshua DuBois. Remarks and special appearances by: @marsaimartin, Marty Nesbitt, and @valeriebjarrettCelebrate with us at obama.org/grandopening.”

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