The Roots, John Legend, Eddie Vedder & More Join Stevie Wonder For Performance Of “Higher Ground” At Obama Presidential Center Opening Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 2:50 PM

According to Consequence.net, the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago saw a lot of notable musicians perform at its grand opening ceremony. One of those artists was none other than the great Stevie Wonder, who ripped through passionate renditions of “All I Do” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” The icon also invited Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen, Common and The Roots on stage for a star-studded performance of “Higher Ground.”

The soul legend had the Obama family and the crowd (including figures like Kamala Harris) up on their feet and singing along. Prior to inviting the crew of famous musicians on stage for his final song, the icon also recalled when he first met President Obama, telling the story of when he was asked to perform at an event when the latter was running for Illinois Senator in 2004. “I want you to remember, all of you, never let fear put your dreams to sleep,” Wonder urged the crowd during his speech.

Also, Springsteen performed an acoustic rendition of Wrecking Ball track “Land of Hope and Dreams” during Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony Thursday in Chicago. He was one of many artist appearing at the event, including Eddie Vedder, U2, Jennifer Hudson and Tems.

Photo Credit: Own Ela