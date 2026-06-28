The Strokes Share Satirical New Video For “Going Shopping”

Despite the multiple delays for the release of their upcoming album Reality Awaits, classic rock band the Strokes have kept audiences captivated with live collaborations and a North American tour. Now, in a new post on X, the band has announced that they have released a music video for their recent single “Going Shopping.” Starring Walton Goggins, the whimsical video has the actor dancing and lip-syncing to the lyrics while political title cards like “Beware unchecked power” and “Workers on strike! (but alas, the news won’t show it)” flash onscreen.
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer