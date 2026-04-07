The Strokes Release New Song “Going Shopping” And Announce New Album Reality Awaits For June 2026 Release

Home News Aryn Honaker April 7th, 2026 - 6:46 PM

The lauded indie rock band The Strokes has recently announced the June 26, 2026 release of their seventh studio album Reality Awaits and dropped its lead single, “Going Shopping,” on streaming platforms this Tuesday.

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The announcement comes after the group posted a retro teaser video to their Instagram a day prior. The upcoming project, with a track list comprising nine songs, is their first album in six years. Their last project, The New Abnormal, won the band their first Grammy in 2021 for Best Rock Album.

Reality Awaits was reportedly recorded in Costa Rica and produced by the heavily-awarded Rick Rubin, who also has producer credits on their previous LP, according to a press release.

The Strokes previously debuted “Going Shopping” live in San Francisco this past Monday (April 6) and mailed the song to a select number of fans on cassette tape. The 4-minute track features auto-tuned vocals from Julian Casablancas along with a mix of synths, guitars and drums.

Besides the new single and album announcement, The Strokes have an eventful next few months lined up. They’ll perform this and next weekend for Coachella (April 11 and 18), and later in the summer, they’re set to headline the music festivals Bonnaroo in mid-June and Outside Lands in early August. The band is also set to play at Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026 in mid-August.

Reality Awaits can be pre-saved or pre-ordered here. The track list is below.

Reality Awaits Track List: