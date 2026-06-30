Julian Casablancas Confirms Nick Valensi Will Return to The Strokes Soon

Home News Aryn Honaker June 30th, 2026 - 1:38 PM

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes recently confirmed that their guitarist Nick Valensi would be returning soon, per NME. Earlier this year, in mid-May, the band took to Instagram to announce that Valensi would be taking a “temporary break” from their world tour with no specific reason given. Valensialso didn’t make an appearance in their recent music video for “Going Shopping.”

Responding to an Instagram comment claiming that the band broke away from Valensi, Casablancas set the record straight. He wrote, “not true…he’ll be back soon i’m sure. also he wasn’t at last shoot (adults) either btw…and video was supposed to be just me and Walton too…things just got a little crazy ha. he’ll be in next one tho.”

​Besides concerns of Valensi’s status, The Strokes’ seventh studio album Reality Awaits is slated for a July 24th release. It was delayed from its original June 26th release date, but no reason was given for the delay. Their tour for the album started with a set at Bonnaroo earlier this month and will run into late October, with stops across North America and Europe. The band also recently announced a huge New York show on October 2nd with Beach House, TV On the Radio and Fcukers.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer