The Roots Picnic 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Jay-Z, The Roots & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2026 - 12:52 PM

Delivering a musical and cultural experience without comparison, today, Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots and Live Nation Urban announce JAŸ-Z and The Roots will headline the Saturday, May 30 date, of the 2026 installment of Roots Picnic. The two-day festival returns on May 30 – 31, 2026 ,at Belmont Plateau. Presale tickets are available now. General on-sale begins tomorrow, March 18, at 10 a.m. ET, and will be available HERE.

This will also mark the first year the festival will be held at the historic Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. Belmont Plateau, which is known for having one of the best views of the city and is a place where hip hop and black culture flourished in the 1980s and early 90s. “Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Manager of The Roots and President of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee exclaimed. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from Lil Wayne, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and other acts.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna