Nation Of Language Share New Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than The Rest”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 8:13 PM

Today, Nation of Language has shared a striking new cover of Bruce Springsteen’s Tunnel of Love album track, “Tougher Than the Rest.” The song will also be available on a limited-edition 7” single (of 1000 copies) on Friday, May 29, worldwide from Sub Pop. It can now be preordered in North America by clicking here. As a whole the song is pretty good by how the music smacks the background with a lovely electronic – pop vibe.

While talking about the tune, Nation of Language’s Ian Richard Devaney said: “Like so many young New Jersey residents, I grew up listening to Springsteen, but this song somehow slipped by me during that formative era. I was really only exposed to it within the last few years, and it’s followed me around since then. I can remember finishing a particularly emotional show somewhere deep in last year’s tour, and our sound engineer, Skinny, started playing it as our exit music. It caught me so hard that I stayed there, just offstage, and listened to the rest of the song blasting, mixed with the sounds of all of the people milling about the venue.”

The artist adds: “When we ultimately endeavored that we might try doing our own version of the song, we luckily had a Yamaha CS-80 at our disposal, the same synth model which featured pretty heavily across the Tunnel of Love sessions back in ’87. Knowing we were working with some of the same textures as the original made it a little less daunting to cover Bruce.”

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman