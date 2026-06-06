Dropkick Murphys Joined By Bruce Springsteen For Performance Of “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” At Music America Event

Home News Lana June 6th, 2026 - 10:50 PM

Dropkick Murphys brought out a special guest during a recent Music America event when Bruce Springsteen joined the Celtic punk veterans onstage for a rousing performance of their signature hit, “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.” The surprise collaboration took place during the star-studded benefit concert, which featured performances from a variety of artists celebrating American music and culture.

Springsteen’s appearance to join the Boston-based band gave the audience an unforgettable moment and helped make it one of the night’s most energetic performances. While Springsteen and Dropkick Murphys have crossed paths considerable times over the years, seeing “The Boss” tackle one of the band’s most recognizable songs proved to be a highlight of the event. Backed by the song’s trademark bagpipes, pounding drums, and sing-along chorus, the collaborative rendition quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

The relationship between the two acts stretches back more than a decade. Dropkick Murphys have frequently cited Springsteen as a major influence, and the artists previously teamed up on multiple occasions, including performances and recordings connected to the folk music of Woody Guthrie. Their latest onstage reunion further showcased the mutual admiration that has long existed between the musicians.

Official clips from the performance quickly began circulating online, with many praising the chemistry between Springsteen and the band. The appearance also marked another memorable live moment for Dropkick Murphys, who remain one of the most celebrated acts in American punk and folk-rock.

According to Consequence, the collaboration was among the standout performances at the Music America event, bringing together two generations of working-class rock icons for a crowd-pleasing rendition of a modern Boston anthem.

Watch the performance below

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Source: Consequence