HBCU AwareFest Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Big Boi, John Legend, Common & More

Today, Live Nation Urban (LNU) and Student Freedom Initiative (SFI) has announced the lineup for HBCU AWAREFEST, which is the largest HBCU fundraiser in history. Initially announced in August, the festival marks a new joint partnership between the two organizations, along with the City of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens, to address one of the most pressing challenges facing Black America: the student loan debt crisis. The inaugural edition of Atlanta’s newest festival will take place at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026.

The festival includes a stacked slate of performances from the likes of Jill Scott, John Legend, Common, Jeezy, Earth, Wind, & Fire, GloRilla, Big Boi. Metro Boomin, Kirk Franklin and other acts, along with remarks from Chris Paul, Robert F. Smith, Angel Reese, Ryan Clark and other talented souls. For tickets and more information, click here.

“At Student Freedom Initiative, we are incredibly excited about the coalition and movement that we are building to end the student loan debt crisis for our nation’s HBCU students,” said Keith Shoates, President and CEO of SFI. “In addition to these amazing performers, we have enlisted AWAREFEST Ambassadors, showing the breadth of our ecosystem of mission-aligned partners. These individuals will help to spread the word and share the urgency of our mission to tackle the racial wealth gap through the lens of education.”

HBCU AWAREFEST is a nationwide call to action with workshops, panel discussions, and live music, which will ignite conversations and spark action to tackle student loan debt for HBCU students. Together, Live Nation Urban and Student Freedom Initiative will raise funds to support SFI’s Student Freedom Loan Agreement, an affordable, income-contingent funding alternative to Parent PLUS Loans.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz