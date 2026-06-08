Steven Tyler Requests Therapy Records be Investigated for Child Sexual Assault Trial

Home News Beka Welsh June 8th, 2026 - 8:47 PM

According to Metal Injection, Stephen Tyler asked the court to look into the counseling records relating to his child grooming and sexual assault case. The lead singer of Aerosmith was accused of grooming, impregnating, and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, Julia Misley, while he was 26. Misley alleged that the sexual assault occurred over the course of their three-year-long relationship and that she suffered emotional distress as a result. As of April, the claims against Tyler were dismissed by the judge—as the relationship began in 1973 and the case was filed far after the statute of limitations had expired—all except for that of emotional distress. Tyler is now looking to get this change removed as well.

Misley and her husband reportedly took part in marriage counseling regarding a separate issue. Tyler alleged that this separate issue was the actual cause of her emotional distress and is seeking the court to question Misley and her husband about their therapy to gain more information into such.

Tyler’s legal team has claimed that the information from these sessions could be relevant in disproving Misley’s claims of suffering succeeding her relationship with Tyler. In rebuttal, Misley and her legal team have asserted that the reports from her counseling sessions are irrelevant to the case at hand. They have also filed an opposition that accuses Tyler’s legal team of inappropriate remarks during prior oppositions.

The case will be brought back to court this August, and the judge must come to a decision on whether or not the counseling sessions might include relevant information to such prior to then.

Photo Credit: Marissa Rose Ficara