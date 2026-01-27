Aerosmith Announce Legendary Edition Box Set Of Debut Album For March 2026 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 6:20 PM

Today, Aerosmith has announced the release of their forthcoming Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) on March 20, 2026. For the first time, the Boston rock legends (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer) have assembled the definitive version of their multiplatinum self-titled debut, Aerosmith, which was originally released in 1973.

In an effort to finally present their unfiltered vision now, Aerosmith Co-Founders Tyler and Perry have newly mixed the original recordings and tapes alongside Grammy Award-nominated producer and mixer Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Halsey] and Grammy Award-winning producer Steve Berkowitz. As such, this fresh 2024 Album Mix of the record is the crown jewel of the robust Legendary Edition collection.



Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) will be available via Capitol Records / UMe in multiple configurations, outlined in detail below, including a five LP Box, four LP Slipcase, one LP Black / one LP Color, three CD, one CD, and Digital. Exclusive merchandise will also be available as well. Preorder/Presave HERE on the group’s official store.

Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) Track List

CD One: “Aerosmith” Original Album Remastered 2024

1. Make It (2024 Remaster)

2. Somebody (2024 Remaster)

3. Dream On (2024 Remaster)

4. One Way Street (2024 Remaster)

5. Mama Kin (2024 Remaster)

6. Write Me A Letter (2024 Remaster)

7. Movin’ Out (2024 Remaster)

8. Walkin’ The Dog (2024 Remaster)

CD Two: “Aerosmith” Original Album Remixed 2024

1. Make It (2024 Mix)

2. Somebody (2024 Mix)

3. Dream On (2024 Mix)

4. One Way Street (2024 Mix)

5. Mama Kin (2024 Mix)

6. Write Me A Letter (2024 Mix)

7. Movin’ Out (2024 Mix)

8. Walkin’ The Dog (2024 Mix)

CD Three: Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973 + Bonus Tracks

1. Introduction (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

2. Make It (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

3. One Way Street (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

4. Somebody (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

5. Write Me A Letter (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

6. I Ain’t Got You (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

7. Mother Popcorn (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

8. Movin’ Out (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

9. Walkin’ The Dog (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

10. Train Kept A Rollin’ (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

11. Mama Kin (Live at Paul’s Mall, 1973)

Bonus Tracks

12. Train Kept A Rollin’ (Session Take)

13. Make It (Rehearsal Take)

14. Make It (Alternate Take)

15. Write Me A Letter (Alternate Take)

16. Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly (Session Take)

17. Joined At The Hip (Aerojam)

