Steven Tyler Returns to the Stage to Perform “Back In The Saddle” With Yungblud at a Grammys After Party

At the moment, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler is facing a sexual abuse lawsuit. Even so, that doesn’t stop him from performing to help combat the very issue his is allegedly accused of. Every year, Tyler hosts a Grammys award ceremony viewing party. Proceeds from the party were given to Janie’s Fund, to support their mission to help women who’ve experienced abuse or neglect. The viewing party had a lineup of several different guest singers, one of whom was rock artist Yungblud. According to American Songwriter, Tyler joined Yungblud for a performance of “Back in the Saddle,” a popular Aerosmith song. This performance follows Tyler’s vocal cord and larynx injuries in 2023, leaving him only to perform occasionally. That being said, it was a pleasant surprise to see him on the stage once again.

Yungblud and Tyler’s performance is comes after Yungblud won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance, his first win for this particular award. This truly was a great way to celebrate the victory. This also is not the two artists’ first time working together. In November 2025, they released an extended play One More Time. At the VMAs last September, they also performed a tribute to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, alongside Nuno Bettencourt and Joe Perry. Clearly, they work well together, as fans showed their applause at the end of the performance.

For those who missed it, X user Rock Photography has uploaded a clip of the performance.

Steven Tyler is back onstage! Yungblud joins him after winning his first GRAMMY! ‘Back In The Saddle’ live 2026. pic.twitter.com/9AUMBM8LDn — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) February 2, 2026

