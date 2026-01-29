Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Steven Tyler To Proceed In California

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 1:51 PM

According to Loudwire.com, Steven Tyler‘s attorneys can claim partial victory in a new court ruling as arguments continue in an alleged child sex-abuse lawsuit brought by the former Julia Holcomb. Los Angeles County Judge Patricia A. Young has dismissed claims of alleged abuse in Oregon, Washington and Massachusetts, by citing laws governing the age of consent and the statute of limitations.

However, the alleged California-based charges against Aerosmith’s frontman can go forward. In terminating the other alleged claims, Judge Young would apparently stop them from being refiled again. She promised a written decision soon. “I have clearly signaled how I intend” to rule, Young said from the bench. “I’m not moving the trial.”

Holcomb, who now goes by Julia Misley after marrying, says the then-25-year-old Tyler allegedly began abusing her while on tour in the early ’70s when she was a high school sophomore. They allegedly first met backstage in Portland, Misley said in the lawsuit. She allegedly said they had sex the next night in Seattle. In both cases, the age of consent at the time was 18 years old.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara