Thom Yorke Joins Flea For a Performance of “Traffic Lights” and Marvin Gaye’s “Got To Give It Up” Live at Koko London Concert

Home News Beka Welsh May 27th, 2026 - 7:26 PM

According to NME, Thom Yorke joined Flea for a show of his tour at KOKO in London, including a joint performance of their song “Traffic Lights.” The Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s bassist, Flea, has been on tour with his debut solo album, Honora, currently traversing across Europe. Yesterday, the singer was joined by Yorke, his former supergroup bandmate, who is also featured on the new album.

The two performed a funky rendition of their new song, with Flea beginning the number with some lively dance moves before joining in on the trumpet. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s, “Got To Give It Up,” with Yorke on electric guitar.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat