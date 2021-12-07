Members of The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, Jane’s Addiction, Foo Fighters and Tool Join Forces During Charity Jam Session

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 10:49 AM

As often as rock bands come together for music festivals and award shows, it’s always spectacular to see them come together for charity events. This past weekend, some of the biggest names of the genre performed as part of the Bring Back the Arts fundraiser for Malibu Elementary School.

According to The PRP, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Queens Of The Stone Age vocalist/guitarist Josh Homme and guitarist/vocalist Troy Van Leeuwen, Foo Fighters drummer/vocalist Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and producer/musician Andrew Watt came together for the concert. They performed both covers and originals, from The Clash’s “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” to Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Go With The Flow.”



Next summer, the “Dani California” band is going on an international tour with acts such as St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, HAIM, Beck, The Strokes and more. One of the highly anticipated shows is their performance with The Strokes at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on August 17.

In addition to working with Jane’s Addiction for this concert, the RHCP worked with the band earlier this year for covers of Alice in Chains’ “Rooster” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” alongside Post Malone. Next year, Jane’s Addiction will be featured at several music festivals, such as Lollapalooza Brazil, where they will also be joined by the Foo Fighters.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister