Flea Shares New Rendition Of Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You”

On February 11, 2026, Flea shared a new take on Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You,” offering a calm and thoughtful instrumental version of the well-loved song. Pulled from Ocean’s album Channel Orange, the track is reimagined as an orchestral ballad built around Flea’s trumpet and electric bass. Without vocals, the focus shifts fully to the melody, allowing the song’s emotion to breathe in a new way.

The recording features upright bass by Anna Butterss and string arrangements by Nate Walcott. Together they help shape a version that feels gentle and open, while still holding onto the heart of the original. Flea has said Channel Orange was a huge moment for him and that he listened to it constantly when it was first released. For this version, his goal was simple. He wanted to honor the beauty of the melody and let the trumpet speak naturally.

“Thinkin Bout You” is the third preview from Honora, Flea’s debut solo album, arriving March 27 on Nonesuch Records. The album reflects Flea returning to his earliest musical roots in jazz and trumpet, long before his career as a rock bassist took shape. Honora includes original songs along with select interpretations and features guest appearances from Thom Yorke and Nick Cave.

The release is paired with a visualizer directed and animated by artist nespy5euro, adding a soft visual layer to the music. With this rendition, Flea does not try to reinvent the song. Instead, he offers a personal tribute that invites listeners to hear a familiar track from a different angle.

