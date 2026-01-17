Flea Announces Debut Solo Album Honora For March 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Traffic Lights” Featuring Thom Yorke

Home News Juliet Paiz January 17th, 2026 - 8:09 PM

According to NME, Flea has announced his debut solo album Honora, set for release in March 2026, marking a deeply personal milestone for the longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist. While Flea has spent decades collaborating with some of the biggest names in music, this project represents his first time stepping forward under his own name with a full body of work shaped entirely by his instincts and musical history.

The album draws heavily from Flea’s earliest influences, particularly jazz and improvisational music and places his trumpet playing at the center of the record alongside bass and composition. Rather than functioning as a showcase of technical ability, Honora feels emotional, shaped by memory, family and creative curiosity. Flea has described the album as something he has carried with him for many years, finally finding the space and confidence to bring it into the world.

Along with the announcement, Flea shared the album’s lead single “Traffic Lights,” featuring Thom Yorke. The track highlights the long standing creative bond between the two musicians, previously collaborators in Atoms for Peace. Yorke’s vocals and piano bring a quiet intensity to the song, floating over a subtle and fluid arrangement that allows space for atmosphere and restraint. “Traffic Lights” moves patiently, leaning more toward mood than momentum, and sets the tone for the album’s direction.

Honora also features contributions from artists including Nick Cave, further emphasizing the collaborative spirit that runs through the project. Taken together, the album and its first single reveal a side of Flea that longtime fans may recognize in pieces but have never seen fully realized, offering a thoughtful and understated introduction to his solo voice.

Honora

01 Golden Wingship

02 A Plea

03 Traffic Lights

04 Frailed

05 Morning Cry

06 Maggot brain

07 Wichita Lineman

08 Thinkin Bout You

09 Willow Weep For Me

10 Free As I Want To Be